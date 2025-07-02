Yamaha Celebrates 70 Years with ₹7,000 Discount on RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid

Yamaha marks its 70th Foundation Day with a special offer for Indian customers. To celebrate this legacy of innovation and riding excitement, India Yamaha Motor is offering a ₹7,000 discount (on ex-showroom price) on the RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid and RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Street Rally. Including savings on on-road costs, buyers can now save up to ₹10,000 on these sporty scooters.

Adding more value, Yamaha’s 10-Year ‘Total Warranty’ continues to be part of the deal. This includes a 2-Year Standard Warranty and 8-Year Extended Warranty covering major engine and electrical components, including the Fi system, for up to 1,00,000 km—fully transferable to new owners.

Powered by a 125cc Blue Core Fi engine with Hybrid Power Assist, the RayZR offers quick acceleration and strong fuel efficiency. Features like the Smart Motor Generator (SMG) enable smooth, silent starts, while E20 fuel compatibility ensures future-readiness. Practical touches include a 21-litre under-seat storage, side stand engine cut-off, and automatic start-stop for improved mileage in city traffic.

Comfort and convenience are covered with telescopic front suspension, a fully digital display, and Y-Connect Bluetooth connectivity, letting riders track call alerts, vehicle stats, and fuel efficiency on the go.

This limited-time offer celebrates Yamaha’s commitment to delivering style, performance, and reliability—a perfect tribute to 70 years of two-wheeled innovation.