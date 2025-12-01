Harley-Davidson X440T Revealed, India Launch Soon

Harley-Davidson and Hero MotoCorp have revealed a fresh, more stylised version of their entry-level motorcycle—the Harley-Davidson X440T. Based on the popular X440 platform, the new X440T brings sharper design cues and youthful appeal as the brand looks to keep momentum strong in a segment affected by recent GST 2.0 reforms favouring sub-350cc bikes.

The X440T sports noticeable visual upgrades, starting with a chopped rear fender, replacing the standard retro-style unit on the X440. This gives the bike a more aggressive roadster stance. The taillight design remains the same but is now integrated neatly into the new fender. Harley has also updated the graphics on the tank and side panels, introduced new colour options, and added features like bar-end mirrors for the higher variant. A redesigned heat shield on the exhaust further enhances the sporty makeover.

Most components, including the single-piece seat, alloy wheels (18-inch front, 17-inch rear), and core cycle parts, are carried over from the X440. Suspension hardware remains familiar too, with USD front forks, twin rear shocks, and dual-channel ABS-equipped disc brakes. With the trimmed bodywork, the X440T may even weigh slightly less than the X440’s 190.5 kg.

Powering the X440T is the same 440cc oil-cooled single-cylinder engine, producing 27 bhp and 38 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. With no mechanical changes, the focus remains on injecting fresh style into the platform rather than altering performance.

The Harley-Davidson X440T is expected to launch soon in India, likely positioned close to the current X440’s price range of ₹2.4 lakh to ₹2.8 lakh (ex-showroom).

