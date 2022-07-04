Yamaha Conducts Call of the Blue Weekend Event in Bangalore

As a part of its engaging brand campaign “The Call of the Blue”, Yamaha Motor India Group on Sunday organized ‘The Call of the Blue Weekend Event’ at Wonderla Amusement Park in Hosadoddi, Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The customer engagement event by Yamaha was the first in the Karnataka region this year. Around 400 riders from Blue Streaks (a community of passionate Yamaha owners) and more than 1000 Yamaha fans participated in the event.

Through this event, every motorcycle enthusiast got the opportunity to experience the thrill of riding and exploring the best of technology, performance, and safety features in Yamaha’s premium model range.

During the event, activities like Gymkhana Ride were organized for the participants to showcase their talent and sharpen their riding skills. To further build excitement, Test Ride Activity, display of the Yamaha product range and an Accessories & Apparels Zone was also arranged.

Another major highlight of the event was the Styling Zone, wherein customers indulged in various forms of face painting and tattoo art. The company will also organize ‘The Call of the Blue Weekend Events’ in other locations in Karnataka, to raise awareness of the brand’s commitment to promoting riding culture as a part of customers’ lifestyles.