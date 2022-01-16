Yamaha Announces Exciting Offers for January 2022

Yamaha has announced special offers which are valid till 31st January 2022. The finance scheme and cashback offers are currently applicable on Yamaha’s 125cc Hybrid scooter model range, 150cc FZ 15 model range and the 155cc YZF-R15 V3 and YZF-R15S V3 models available in India.

Below are the Festive Offers details:

Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid, RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid, RayZR Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid:

Upto Rs. 3,000/- Cash Back offer applicable in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala

Upto Rs. 2,500/- Cash Back offer applicable in North East, Assam, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra

7.99% Interest rate across India

Yamaha FZ 15 model range: Low Down Payment – Rs. 8,999/- or 9.49% Interest Rate (Applicable across India)

Yamaha YZF-R15 V3 & YZF-R15S V3 model: Low Down Payment – Rs 19,999/- or 10.99% Interest Rate (Applicable across India)