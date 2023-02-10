World’s Fastest Accelerating E-Car Unveiled at Hyderabad E-Motor Show

The Government of Telangana, as part of the E-Motor Show, unveiled the world’s fastest accelerating car: the pure-electric hyper GT ‘Battista’ for the first time in India. The unveiling of Battista at the Hyderabad E-Motor Show as part of the E-Mobility Week adds an important milestone, as the city gears up for India’s first Formula E Grand Prix on 11th February.

The Battista is designed, developed, and made by Automobili Pininfarina; the Italian luxury car brand wholly owned by Mahindra & Mahindra. The Battista combines the pinnacle of legendary Italian design and unprecedented EV performance, offering a clear synergy with the progressive vision of the Telangana Government. The car is not only a design masterpiece and the most powerful car ever made in Italy, but also officially the fastest-accelerating car in the world.

The car was unveiled by Mr Sujai Karampuri, Director, Electronics, Semiconductors and Advanced Chemistry cell, Government of Telangana in the presence of Mr Gurpratap Boparai, CEO, Europe Business, Mahindra & Mahindra and Mr Paolo Dellacha, CEO, Automobili Pininfarina.

The Hyderabad E-Motor show is being organised from 8-10th February 2023 at Hitex Exhibition Centre where commercial EVs, energy storage companies, charging infrastructure and EV components manufacturers, and startups across these segments are displaying their products spread over an area of 10,500 sq. mtrs. The E- Motor Show is providing a platform for global and domestic electric vehicle players to showcase their strengths & capabilities to the world.