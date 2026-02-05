SkyDrive SD-05 eVTOL Set for Tokyo Demo Flights in February 2026

SkyDrive is bringing urban air mobility a step closer to reality in Japan, with demonstration flights of its SD-05 electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft scheduled in Tokyo from 24–28 February 2026. The flights, to be held at Tokyo Big Sight, will mark the company’s first-ever demo operations within the Japanese capital.

The initiative is part of a Tokyo Metropolitan Government-led project to explore real-world business models for eVTOL services, with support from Mitsubishi Estate and Kanematsu Corporation. A temporary take-off and landing zone will be set up in the outdoor parking area of Tokyo Big Sight’s East Wing, with two flights planned each day at 9:30 am and 12:05 pm.

The SD-05 has already proven itself at Expo 2025 in Osaka and at the OsakaKo Vertiport. In Tokyo, the aircraft will fly without an onboard pilot, relying instead on automated flight controls and remote piloting technology—highlighting SkyDrive’s focus on safety and scalable urban operations.

Alongside the flights, SkyDrive will conduct a passenger experience trial. Members of the public can take part in simulated boarding procedures at a dedicated terminal facility featuring facial recognition technology. While no passengers will be flown during the demos, the exercise is designed to refine passenger flow and ground operations ahead of future commercial services.

The demo flights and terminal setup will be open to the public free of charge, with visitors also allowed to photograph the SD-05 after each flight—offering a rare, up-close look at Japan’s vision for next-generation urban transport.