Vertical Aerospace Brings Valo Electric Air Taxi to the US, Eyes Manhattan Routes

Vertical Aerospace has marked a major milestone by bringing its Valo electric aircraft to the United States for the first time, kicking off a showcase tour in New York City. The appearance also signals serious intent, with plans already in motion to establish air taxi routes in and out of Manhattan in partnership with Bristow Group and Skyports Infrastructure.

Designed as a next-generation electric air taxi, the Valo is targeting certification by 2028. The aircraft is engineered to cover distances of up to 100 miles at speeds reaching 150 mph, all while producing zero operating emissions. Its cabin is configured for four passengers as standard, with the flexibility to expand to a six-seat layout, making it suitable for both premium and high-demand urban travel.

Vertical and its partners are evaluating multiple use cases for the Valo, focusing on reducing travel times in and around one of the world’s most congested cities. Proposed routes include rapid airport transfers between JFK and Manhattan, event-focused travel to MetLife Stadium, aerial sightseeing experiences, leisure trips to East Hampton, and quick cross-town connections linking existing heliports across the city.

The Valo’s New York debut also included a public display at the Classic Car Club Manhattan on January 23, offering a closer look at the aircraft and its urban mobility ambitions.