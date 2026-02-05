JetSetGo, Vertical Aerospace Team Up to Bring Electric Aircraft to India

Vertical Aerospace has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian private aviation operator JetSetGo for the proposed purchase of 50 Valo electric aircraft, marking a significant step towards advanced air mobility (AAM) in India.

Beyond the headline numbers, the partnership goes deeper. Vertical Aerospace and JetSetGo will jointly work on developing route networks, operating models and regulatory engagement tailored for India’s metro and short-haul regional corridors. JetSetGo will lead market research, technical evaluations and feasibility studies across select routes to assess real-world viability.

The Valo electric aircraft is designed to fly up to 160 km at speeds of around 240 km/h with zero operating emissions. Vertical is also developing a hybrid-electric version, which is expected to offer extended range, making it more suitable for regional connectivity.

ALSO READ: Vertical Aerospace Brings Valo Electric Air Taxi to the US, Eyes Manhattan Routes

Vertical Aerospace, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, is targeting type certification for the Valo by 2028 under UK and European aviation regulators, followed by global validations. JetSetGo believes this timeline could allow early commercial rollout of electric air mobility services in India, subject to regulatory approvals.

If realised, the collaboration could play a key role in shaping India’s future urban and regional air transport ecosystem, bringing quieter, cleaner and faster short-hop flying closer to reality.