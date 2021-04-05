WATCH Hyundai Alcazar (Tata Safari-rival) Ace The Durability Test

Hyundai Alcazar, the highly awaited three-row offering from the local subsidiary of the South Korean carmaker giant, is merely a couple of days from making its global debut. Ahead of the public unveiling, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has announced the successful completion of durability tests of the new model. In fact, the manufacturer has even come up with a small video clip that shows the Alcazar being put to test in various conditions.

In the words of its manufacturer, the Hyundai Alcazar is "developed to redefine benchmarks, Hyundai ALCAZAR has been tested over varying terrains such as rough roads, fast-paced highways and hilly terrain. Pushed to the limits, Hyundai ALCAZAR has surpassed challenging weather conditions to ensure this fortress is built to last."

The Hyundai Alcazar seen in the video wears heavy but one will be quick to spot bits like the dual-tone alloy rims, D-pillar, larger DLO, LED headlights and side steps. The new offering will likely share its powertrain options with the Creta, which means the buyers will probably get to choose from a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine available with 6-speed MT and CVT, a 1.5-litre turb0-diesel available with a 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT, and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol motor available with a 7-speed DCT.

Hardly anything's official yet but the Alcazar could miss out on the entry-level E and EX trims in order to avoid a huge price overlap with the Creta. Typical of e high-end trims will be kitted out with many bells and whistles, including a large-size touchscreen infotainment unit, automatic climate control, wireless phone charging pad, air purifier, et al. Interesting, the test mule seen in the recently released video doesn't sport a sunroof. That said, it's pretty unlikely that the crossover would miss out on this piece of equipment.

For the uninitiated, 'Alcazar' is a Spanish palace or fortress of Moorish origin. Through the launch of its first-ever three-row SUV, Hyundai will be seen taking the fight straight to models like the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV500. As the Alcazar will share aplenty with the Creta, the new model could even benefit from most of the traits that make the C-SUV one of the most loved cars in the country.

