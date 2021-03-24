Here Are Top 5 Design Updates Of Hyundai Alcazar Over Creta

Hyundai released official sketch images of the upcoming Alcazar 7-seater SUV yesterday. The Hyundai Alcazar is a three-row version of the Creta and will be underpinned by the same platform. This will also be Hyundai's first three-row SUV in a really long time. While it may mostly look similar to the Creta, the Hyundai Alcazar has been elongated to make way for a third row of seats and rear quarter has been completely redesigned with a more upright and boxy stance. So here are the five most distinct differences between the Creta and the Alcazar in terms of design.

Tail Lamps

One of the most distinct and welcome changes on the Alcazar is that it comes with wider and shorter wraparound tail lamps that look a lot more aesthetic and conventional than the ones of the Creta. The Creta has always divided opinion on its styling, particularly because of its polarizing split headlamps and tail lamps. The ones of the Alcazar look more wholesome and compliment the rear of the SUV pretty well.

Tail Gate

Along with a new set of tail lamps, Hyundai has completely refreshed the design of the entire tail gate. The bar connecting the split tail lamps on the Creta seem to have been given a miss. Instead, they now seem to be connected by what could a chrome strip. The number plate has also been moved up the tail gate and the rear bumper is taller with a prominent faux skid plate.

Rear Quarter Area

This is, of course, the most obvious change on the Alcazar over the Creta. The length of the SUV has been increased post the C-Pillar, which is why the rear overhang also seems much larger. They have also had to incorporate a rear quarter glass for the Alcazar and the entire rear quarter appears a little more upright and boxy than the Creta.

Wheels

The sketch image clearly reveals that the Alcazar will come with its own unique alloy wheel design. The dual-tone alloy wheels look like they are a size larger than on the Creta, possibly 18-inchers, and it really gives the SUV a very imposing stance. Unlike the Tata Safari and Harrier which have the same alloy wheel design but are of different sizes, the Alcazar's unique alloy wheel design makes it stand out.

Front Grille

Although Hyundai has not previewed the front profile of the Alcazar, from spy shots seen before, we can confirm that the upcoming SUV will boast of a new grille design. It will not feature the slatted design of the Creta, but will have a studded-pattern instead, and that looks much better in our opinion. There could be some changes to the front bumper design as well. So these are the primary design changes that's evident as of now. We will have more details on its design once the Alcazar globally debuts on April 6, 2021.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Hyundai updates and other four-wheeler news.