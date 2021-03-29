Hyundai Alcazar Rendered in Colour Palette of Creta

Revealed through a set of leaked images of its 3D model earlier this month, the Hyundai Alcazar will make its public debut on April 6. So far, details of the new model have been a bit scarce but it's being expected that the SUV will share aplenty with the Creta. With this school of thought, here, we've rendered the upcoming model in the colour palette available on the top-selling C-SUV.

It must be noted here that the second-gen Hyundai Creta has been available in 8 base colour options - Deep Forest, Lava Orange, Galaxy Blue, Phantom Black, Polar White, Mulberry Red, Typhoon Silver and Titan Grey. Apart from these, the C-SUV is even available in 2 dual-tone options - Lava Orange with Phantom Black and Polar White with Phantom Black.

As revealed by the teasers and the leaked images, the Hyundai Alcazar has a sufficiently different face from the Creta. Its front-end gets a new bumper, while even the grille is new. In the side profile, it looks a lot like the Creta until the B-pillar, after which it gets a longer rear door and bigger rear quarter glass. The new model misses out on the sloping roofline and 'Lightening Arc' element of its donor model. The rear-end gets a new boot lid, new bumper and even new tail lamps. It also gets a different set of alloy wheels that seem to measure 18-inch in diameter. Inside, the Alcazar will offer 6-seater and 7-seater layouts with the former offering captain seats in the second row.

Engine options will likely remain bog similar to those for the Creta. These include 1.5L naturally-aspirated petrol motor available with a 6-speed MT and CVT, a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine available with a 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT and a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol mill available with a 7-speed DCT.

