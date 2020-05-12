Volkswagen has launched the Polo TSI edition and Vento TSI edition in India. The company has also revealed the mileage of the BS6 Vento.

The VW Polo TSI edition and VW Vento TSI edition don’t have much to offer over the regular VW Polo and VW Vento respectively in terms of features. But they're still much more attractive offerings comparatively, which you'll come to know why towards the end of the story.

The TSI edition is based on the Highline Plus variant of the regular cars. Its most special feature is exclusive body side graphics. Save for the body side graphics, the styling of the TSI edition is very similar to actually that of the GT variant in case of the VW Polo and the discontinued GT Line variant in case of the VW Vento. The other highlights include a honeycomb grille, TSI badge across the passenger doors, black ORVMs, gloss black roof and gloss black rear spoiler.

The VW Polo TSI edition and VW Vento TSI edition have no mechanical changes from the respective regular models. Both employ an EA 211 1.0-litre TSI engine. This BS6 turbocharged three-cylinder mill produces a maximum power of 110 PS at 5,000-5,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 175 Nm at 1,750-4,000 rpm. It can be had with only a 6-speed manual transmission. The hatchback has a fuel economy rating of 18.24 km/l and the sedan has a fuel economy rating of 17.69 km/l.

Volkswagen launched the BS6 Polo and BS6 Vento last month. However, it disclosed the fuel economy ratings of only the BS6 Polo, and that too for only those configurations equipped with a manual transmission. Now we finally know the mileage of the BS6 Vento equipped with the manual transmission now, although we are still waiting for the fuel efficiency figures of the BS6 Polo automatic and BS6 Vento automatic.

The VW Polo TSI edition retails at INR 7.89 lakh*, which makes it INR 13,000 cheaper than its base car, the VW Polo TSI Highline Plus (INR 8.02 lakh*). The VW Vento TSI edition has been priced at INR 10.99 lakh*, which marks a savings of a whopping INR 1 lakh over its base car, the VW Vento Highline Plus (INR 11.99 lakh*).

Also Read: Volkswagen planning sub-4 metre SUV & next-gen Polo for India

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Volkswagen updates and other four-wheeler news.

*Ex-showroom