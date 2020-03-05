The BS-VI VW Polo and BS-VI Vento have been launched with prices starting at INR 5.82 lakh* and INR 8.86 lakh* respectively. The price range is similar to that of the BS-IV carlines.

With the BS-VI upgrade the 1.2-litre TSI turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, 1.5-litre TDI turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine and 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission options of the VW Polo have been discontinued. On the plus side, its equipment now includes heat-insulating glass, which should make it more summer-friendly.

The BS-VI VW Polo is available with an upgraded version of the 1.0-litre MPI naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine that produced 76 PS and 95 Nm of torque in the BS-IV version as well as a new 1.0-litre TSI engine. The latter is a turbocharged three-cylinder petrol unit good for 110 PS and 175 Nm of torque.

The 1.0-litre MPI engine was offered with a 5-speed manual transmission in the BS-IV VW Polo. In the BS-VI VW Polo, it comes linked to a 6-speed manual transmission. The 1.0-litre TSI engine can be had with a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic transmission depending on the variant.

The VW Vento has seen the discontinuation of the 1.6-litre MPI naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol, 1.2-litre TSI turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, 1.5-litre TDI turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine and 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission options with the BS-VI transition. Its equipment also comprises heat-insulating glass now.

Under the hood, the aforementioned BS-VI 1.0-litre TSI engine is standard now. It can be had with a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic transmission depending on the variant.

BS-VI VW Polo and BS-VI VW Vento - Prices*

Model Price* Trim BS-VI Polo 1.0L MPI 6-MT INR 5.82-7.80 lakh Trendline, Comfortline and Highline+ BS-VI Polo 1.0L TSI 6-MT/6-AT INR 8.02-9.59 lakh Highline+ and GT BS-VI Vento 1.0L TSI 6-MT INR 8.86–11.99 lakh Trendline, Comfortline, Highline and Highline+ BS-VI Vento 1.0L TSI 6-AT INR 12.09-13.29 lakh Highline and Highline+

*Ex-showroom