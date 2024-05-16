Volvo Expands its Range of Biodiesel-Powered Trucks

A full range of new Volvo truck models can now be powered by 100% biodiesel, offering another renewable fuel choice for customers looking to reduce CO2 emissions from transport here and now.

Volvo Trucks is expanding its model offers adapted for biodiesel B100. This is yet another move in line with the company’s strategy to reduce the climate impact of its trucks. Volvo Trucks has one of the industry’s broadest ranges of renewable fuel options, including biodiesel, HVO (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oils) and biogas. B100 is now available for a wide selection of engines in the Volvo FL, FE, FM, FMX, FH and FH16 models.

Up to 70% lower CO2 emissions

The “well to wheel” CO2 reduction from using biodiesel is between 30% and 70% compared to traditional diesel fuel, depending on the type of raw material used to produce the fuel.

Volvo’s current range of medium- and heavy-duty trucks are today offered with powertrains that run on diesel, biodiesel, HVO, CNG (Compressed Natural Gas), LNG (Liquified Natural Gas), Bio-CNG, Bio-LNG and electricity.

The combustion engine, powered by renewable fuels, is one of three pillars in Volvo Trucks’ decarbonization strategy, where the other two are battery-electric and fuel cell electric. This strategy is supporting the company’s aim that all sold Volvo trucks should have net-zero emissions by 2040.