Volvo EX30 Makes North American Debut in New York City

Volvo Cars continues its aggressive shift toward becoming a fully electric automaker by showing the all-new, fully electric Volvo EX30 for the first time in North America at a gala event in New York City. The small yet mighty SUV distills the Swedish brand’s Scandinavian design principles, commitments to sustainability and legendary safety into an espresso shot of Volvo.

Available now to reserve in the United States the 2025 Volvo EX30 starts at $34,950 (MSRP), enabling customers to get into a fully electric premium SUV for about the same price as an internal combustion engine-powered equivalent.

As the company’s first small, fully electric SUV, the Volvo EX30 expands Volvo Cars’ growing lineup of electric vehicles to four models and will help capture growing demand for fully electric cars in a fast-growing segment.

The smallest Volvo SUV offers buyers the freedom to choose the technology that best suits their needs with two powertrain options. For maximum range, the Single Motor Extended Range rear wheel drive variant is the right choice. This option gives customers an estimated range of 275 miles between charges. If performance is the priority, the Twin Motor Performance variant pairs the battery with an additional e-motor on the front axle. This all-wheel drive variant of the EX30 provides 422 hp and takes drivers from 0-60 mph in 3.4 seconds – the fastest-accelerating Volvo car ever.

The Volvo EX30 represents an important step forward for the company’s sustainability ambitions. By tackling emissions across the vehicle’s entire production and lifecycle, as well as a considerate use of materials inside and out, Volvo managed to reduce the SUV’s total carbon footprint to less than 30 tons over 124,274 miles (200,000 kms) of driving.