Upcoming Volkswagen Vitrus (VW Vento Replacement) Spied Again

The new Volkswagen Vitrus has been spied testing in India multiple times in the past. Well, it seems that the road testing of the upcoming VW Vento replacement continues as the sedan has been spotted once again.

The latest spy video of the Volkswagen Vitrus shows us a heavily camouflaged prototype of the upcoming sedan undergoing road testing. We can figure out parts of some of the features such as the decent-size headlamps, clean and elegant front grille, neatly designed front bumper, alloy wheels, and taillamps.

Just like in the previous spy shots, the Volkswagen Vitrus prototype in the latest spy video is also a left-hand drive vehicle suggesting that it might have been an imported model. However, the test mule spied in the past did not have any camouflage and revealed most of the design and features of the VW Vento replacement.

The forthcoming Volkswagen Vitrus is expected to be powered by a 1.5L turbo petrol engine that would produce 150 horsepower and 250 Nm of twisting force. Another engine option that’d be available with the new sedan would be a 1.0L turbo petrol motor churning out 110 PS and 175 Nm. This is the same mill that we’ve experienced in the current-gen VW Vento. For the transmission, there would be a 6-speed MT, 6-speed torque converter, and a 7-speed DSG depending on the engine option.

Some of the other features of the Volkswagen Vitrus would include Connected Car tech, driver fatigue monitor, and 10.25-in touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wireless connectivity options. The new car will also be longer, taller, and wider than the VW Vento.

Volkswagen India remains tight-lipped about the launch of the new Vitrus. However, it is being anticipated that the upcoming sedan, that shares its platform with the VW Taigun and Skoda Kushaq, will make it to the dealerships sometime next year.

Source - Powerdrift on Instagram