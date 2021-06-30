New VW Taigun Entry-level Trim Spied Getting Tested

Many of you may know that VW has plans to introduce an all-new compact SUV Taigun in the Indian market in the coming months. It has been snapped several times while getting tested on our roads with and without camouflage. The new VW SUV will be the company’s first vehicle under INDIA 2.0 strategy. One can expect the VW Taigun to hit our shores in August 2021. The test mules of the SUV snapped earlier was the fully-loaded top-spec trims, while here are some new images of the Taigun, which seems to be a lower trim. The SUV seen in these images is painted in white colour shade. The SUV was spotted while getting tested in Pune and is covered with mud.

Moreover, there is no camouflage on the vehicle. This VW Taigun prototype misses out on several features, which we have seen on the other test mules earlier. The VW SUV snapped testing in the past gets chrome grille upfront. This gives the front fascia of the car a premium look, but in the recent spy pictures, the chrome grille is missing. The headlamp cluster is also different. Rather than an all-LED setup, it might get halogen units or a single projector lamp. It also misses out on chrome strips, which runs across the bumper. In this test mule, it seems that the chrome strip has been replaced with the silver-coloured strip. The design of alloy units also looks quite different from the one we have seen in the past.

The upcoming VW Taigun will be based on the company’s MQB AO IN platform, which is a little customized version of their global MQB AO platform. The all-new Skoda Kushaq is based on the same platform, and this platform will also underpin the upcoming VW and Skoda vehicles. In our market, the all-new VW Taigun will rival with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Skoda Kushaq. It will get propelled by a 1.0-litre three-pot turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre turbocharged gasoline mill. The former develops 155PS of power and 175 Nm of torque, while the latter shreds out power and torque outputs of 150 PS and 250 Nm. The same powertrain options do duties in the all-new Skoda Kushaq.