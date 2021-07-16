Mahindra XUV700 X-Shaped Taillights Revealed in Latest Spy Shots

Road testing of the new Mahindra XUV700 continues as the upcoming SUV from the homegrown automobile manufacturer has been spied once again. The latest spy shots, that have surfaced on the internet, reveal the X-shaped taillights of the highly awaited XUV700.

Since the spy images have been clicked at night, the X-shaped taillights of the upcoming Mahindra XUV700 are easily visible. They appear to be of the proper size and would suit the rear end of the large SUV. Their X-shape will ensure that the XUV700 would be easily recognisable even from a distance and also add to the overall styling of the vehicle. We can see in the pictures that the taillight cluster will be a combination type which means some portion of it will be on the SUV’s tailgate and some on the rear body.

Upon closer observation of the latest spy shots, we can also spot a roof-mounted spoiler on the Mahindra XUV700 test mule. However, it doesn’t have a high-mount stop lamp. The SUV also features a shark fin antenna at the top.

So many spy shots and multiple sightings of the test mules tell us that Mahindra is indeed doing some extensive testing of the upcoming XUV700. However, it has been quite a while now since all this is happening. Enthusiasts and potential customers are eagerly waiting for the company to launch the new SUV in the Indian market soon.

Speaking of launch, while Mahindra has not released any official statement in this regard, speculations say that the new XUV700 is expected to be introduced in October. When launched, it will compete with the Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and the likes.

In other news, earlier this month, Mahindra had released a teaser video that showed the XUV700 smart door handles in action. Smart door handles are usually found in much more expensive and luxury cars. By providing them with the upcoming XUV700, Mahindra might just change the game in the segment.