Earlier last month, Volkswagen revealed some details about the the India 2.0 strategy and the highlight was that there are two new SUVs from Volkswagen lined up for a launch this year. One of them will of course be the upcoming Taigun mid-size SUV which will be the first made-in-India product under the India 2.0 strategy. However, there were quite a few speculations about what the second SUV could be. Our best guess at the time was that it could be the return of the five-seater Tiguan SUV. And now we have more proof affirming that belief as the Tiguan facelift has made its spy shot debut in India.

Volkswagen unveiled the Tiguan facelift globally earlier last year and it has now been spotted testing in India sans camouflage. This in-fact seems to be a production-spec model. Compared to the pre-facelift model, the new Tiguan packs in quite an upgrade, with most of the changes concentrated on the face. The new angular LED headlamps and the sportier-looking bumper give the new Tiguan a much more imposing stance. The facelifted model also boasts of VW's sleeker new logo.

There are no changes to the side profile of the SUVs but it could get a new design for the alloy wheels. The rear end sees two minor changes - new reprofiled LED tail lamps and ‘Tiguan’ spelt across the tailgate in bold lettering. At the rear, this test mule can also be seen sporting the 4MOTION badge. This means it could be powered by the larger 190hp 2.0L TSI turbo-petrol engine with all-wheel drive system. The pre-facelift model that was sold in India was powered by a smaller 150hp 1.5L TSI engine in front-wheel drive configuration. The engine will likely come mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission.

The interiors of the Tiguan facelift have also been spied in this sighting. The dashboard design actually remains more or less identical to the pre-facelift car. However, there are a few notable changes which include the new 3-spoke steering wheel with touch-based controls, updated climate control interface with touch controls, and a digital instrument display. Other features like the panoramic sunroof, cruise control, powered front seats, tri-zone climate control, ambient lighting, and auto headlamps and wipers will be retained from the pre-facelift car.

Volkswagen had said this new SUV will actually arrive before the Taigun makes its market debut. That means we could be looking at a mid-2021 launch. It remains to be seen if Volkswagen decides to locally assemble the Tiguan this time or it continues to be come in as an import. It will certainly be positioned below the Tiguan AllSpace in India. The Tiguan will lock horns with the Skoda Karoq, Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson, and the Citroen C5 Aircross.

