Volkswagen T-Roc bookings in India closed as all units sell out

The Volkswagen T-Roc was launched in India in March this year at INR 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The German automobile manufacturer took benefit of the relaxed import norms that allow companies to sell up to 2,500 imported vehicles annually without homologating them in the country. This explains the competitive price tag of the T-Roc even though it was brought in the Indian market via the CBU route.

Whether it was the attractive price or the long list of features, Volkswagen managed to sell off all the units of the T-Roc in India, which had received an overwhelming response at its launch. The German carmaker has confirmed that the current batch of the T-Roc has been sold out, as a result, it had to close its order books.

Speaking regarding the same, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said:

We are thrilled with the response received for our carlines – T-Roc & Tiguan Allspace. It is a testament of customer acceptance on our SUVW offensive strategy. Keeping this momentum, we are excited as we prepare for our next big SUV – the Volkswagen Taigun.

The VW T-Roc was available in only a single variant which had a 1.5-litre TSI EVO petrol engine. This motor is tuned to produce 147 bhp and 250 Nm. The transmission provided is a 7-speed DSG automatic unit. The T-Roc can do the 0-100 km/h run in just 8.4 seconds and flat out, can achieve a top speed of 205 km/h.

Built on Volkswagen’s MQB platform, the T-Roc comes loaded with features. For example, on the outside, there are LED DRLs, projector headlamps, dual-tone alloy wheels, and elegant front grille. The interior consists of leather upholstery, auto climate control, touchscreen infotainment system, panoramic sunroof, Virtual Cockpit, and more.

In other news, Volkswagen has launched the AT variants of the BS6 Polo and BS6 Vento. Both the cars get a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox and sit right at the top of their respective line-up.

