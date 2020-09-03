BS6 VW Polo AT & Vento AT Launched - Price, Bookings, Deliveries & More

Volkswagen has launched the AT variant of the BS6 Polo and BS6 Vento. Both the cars get a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox and sit right at the top of their respective line-up. The new range-topping Polo with the AT is called the Polo TSI whereas the new top-end Vento AT carries the Highline Plus AT badge.

Price

The new BS6 VW Polo AT has been priced at INR 9.67 lakh* whereas the BS6 VW Vento AT will set you back by INR 12.99 lakh*.

Bookings & Deliveries

The bookings for both the new Volkswagen cars have already commenced. Interested buyers can use VW's 360-degree online retail experience available on the company's official website to make a reservation of the two new cars. The deliveries are said to begin from 15 September.

Engine

Both the BS6 VW Polo AT and BS6 VW Vento AT share a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine which has been tuned to churn out 110 PS of maximum power and 175 Nm of peak torque. Of course, both cars get the 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Fuel Economy

Volkswagen has also released information regarding the fuel economy of both the new cars. The BS6 VW Polo AT would be able to give a fuel efficiency of up to 16.47 km/l. On the other hand, the BS6 VW Vento AT should be able to cover 16.35 kms in a litre of fuel. These are ARAI certified figures.

Key Features

In terms of aesthetics, both the new Polo and Vento are similar to their other respective variants. However, there are some key features of these cars. The BS6 VW Polo AT comes equipped with black ORVMs, GTI-inspired seats and black rear spoiler, that differentiates it from other variants. It also has dual airbags. On the other hand, customers will get a set of LED headlamps and 4 airbags in the new BS6 VW Vento AT.

*Ex-showroom