Volkswagen ID.7 Becomes Best Scorer Ever in Prestigious ADAC Vehicle Test

It is the flagship model from the all-electric ID. family and is now also top scorer in the prestigious ADAC vehicle test: the Volkswagen ID.7 has become the first ever vehicle to achieve an average score of 1.5 and thus an overall rating of ‘very good’ in the independent test performed by engineers from Europe’s largest automobile club.

Every year, experts from the “Allgemeiner Deutscher Automobil-Club e.V.” (ADAC) put around 100 vehicles through their paces, testing them according to more than 350 criteria in seven main categories. The ID.7 received outstanding scores in the categories of engine/drive (1.0), safety (1.1), environment/ecological test (1.2) and comfort (1.5).

The electric saloon also impressed in the other main categories that contributed to the overall rating: For instance, the areas of driving characteristics (2.1), body/luggage compartment (2.3) and interior (2.4) were rated as ‘good’. Since the two categories of environment/ecological test and safety have the highest weighting, the overall score for the ID.7 was 1.5, resulting in its historical overall rating of ‘very good’.

The test was conducted on a Volkswagen ID.7 Pro with an output of 210 kW (286 PS). It particularly impressed with its high energy efficiency: with a consumption of just 18.1 kWh/100 km in the combined operation part of the ADAC Ecotest, the electric saloon is one of the most economical models in the mid-sized class.

It therefore received a score of 0.7 for the sub-category ‘Consumption/CO2’ and, as a result, was also awarded a full five stars in the Ecotest, which has been an integral part of the ADAC vehicle test for more than 20 years. This rating was exceeded only in the sub-category ‘Active safety – Assistance systems’, which received the best score of 0.6. And last but not least, with a starting price of 53,995 euros, the ID.7 Pro is cheaper than the previous best-rated models from competitors.