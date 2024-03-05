Volkswagen's EV Family in the US

Volkswagen of America proudly presented its full range of U.S.-market electric vehicles at The Amelia showcasing the ID.4, ID.7, and ID. Buzz. The ID.4 was the fifth best-selling EV in the U.S. in 2023, while the ID.7 and ID. Buzz are due to go on sale later this year. As well as showcasing the present and the future, Volkswagen also gave a nod to the past—the twin-engine Golf that competed in the 1987 Pikes Peak Hill Climb.

Now a regular feature at the Concours, the Electric Vehicle Presentation showcased current and upcoming EV models across the main concours staging area. Volkswagen’s three-row ID. Buzz and the ID.7 sedan took their place among other traditional car brands and startups.

The 2025 ID.7 sedan is the range hero of Volkswagen’s EV lineup and is also a brand halo. It’s a large, luxurious sedan with a premium, upscale cabin. It will be available in 282-hp rear- and 335-hp all-wheel-drive form and features a host of high-tech features, such as a large, 15-inch infotainment screen; a standard Augmented Reality Head-up Display; an electro-chromic sunroof that can be switched between opaque and transparent via touch control; and an enhanced voice assistant. It is planned that the car will go on sale in the third quarter of the year.

The 2025 ID. Buzz is also a brand hero, the spiritual reincarnation of the classic Microbus, re-imagined for the electric future. Almost 10 inches longer than the original European model, the US-version of the ID. Buzz has three rows of seats to accommodate six or seven passengers, with copious amounts of room for people and their luggage. It will be available with rear- or all-wheel drive and with a 91-kWh battery, the biggest on offer in a U.S. Volkswagen EV.

The vehicle offers striking light signatures, including a giant illuminated logo at the front, and features an array of two-tone paint schemes. Standard interior features include a 12.9-inch infotainment screen, sliding second-row windows, and 30-color ambient lighting. Available features include the Head-up Display, an electro-chromic panoramic roof, and remote parking. The ID. Buzz is planned to go on sale later in 2024.