Top Marks for VW ID.7 in Euro NCAP Safety Tests

The new ID.7 from Volkswagen has received the top score of five stars in the renowned Euro NCAP (European New Car Assessment Programme) safety test. This puts the all-electric limousine among the best-rated models of 2023 in the overall ranking by the independent European test organisation. With its five-star rating, the ID.7 joins the ranks of the other ID. models that have also received the highest award.

The Euro NCAP safety assessment is based on the results in four categories. The ID.7 achieved the best result in the ‘Occupant protection for adults’ category with a rating of 95 per cent. Likewise, the ID.7 achieved excellent results for ‘Occupant protection for children’, ‘Protection of unprotected road users’ and the driver assist systems available as standard.

Alongside occupant protection, Euro NCAP also examines how well automatic emergency braking systems can protect vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists in the event of an impending collision. The testers additionally attach great importance to other standard assist systems.

Another technology that every ID.7 in Germany has on board is Car2X. This allows the vehicle to communicate with other vehicles and the traffic infrastructure to exchange information about local hazards.