Vida V1 Electric Scooter Test Ride Begins & Experience Centre Opens

Vida, powered by Hero, has opened its first Experience Centre. And to mark this occasion, the test rides of the Vida V1 electric scooter have also been started.

Reinforcing the brand’s Tech-First approach, the innovative and exciting Experience Center will provide an immersive and a completely differentiated experience to customers.

The first Experience Center is located in Bengaluru at the prominent Vittal Mallya Road, where customers will be able to familiarize themselves with the brand, experience the product and immerse themselves in the “Worry-free EV Ecosystem” of VIDA.

Spread over 8500 sq. ft., this world-class Experience Center will display the VIDA V1 scooters, charging stations, an interactive wall that illustrates the brand vision, and product configurators to help customers visualize their VIDA V1. Designed to provide a comfortable, intuitive and a social space, with an in-house coffee bar and library, the VIDA Experience Center will inspire conversations about purpose along with the products, and invite collaborators along with customers.

VIDA will open Experience Centers next in Jaipur and then Delhi with customer deliveries of VIDA V1 commencing from the second week of December 2022.