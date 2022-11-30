Vida V1 Electric Scooter Makes its Global Debut

Vida V1 electric scooter has made its global debut at the Hero World Challenge, an invitation-only PGA TOUR tournament hosted by legendary golfer Tiger Woods at The Albany in the Bahamas.

Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO, Hero MotoCorp, said, “VIDA is about a sustainable life and future, and the presence of VIDA V1 here at this tournament highlights our focus on sustainability.”

Talking about VIDA V1 and Dr. Munjal’s commitment to sustainability, 15 times major winner Tiger Woods, who is also Hero MotoCorp’s Global Corporate Partner said, “Pawan has given all of India and many other places around the world, vehicles in which they can ride, that is fantastic. Now it's gone electric, gone green, just to help us; help the world get greener. It's neat to see what Pawan has done and what he's continuing to do.”

VIDA – which opened its first ‘Experience Center’ in Bengaluru in India recently - will expand to select European, Asian and Latin American countries in the near future.

The VIDA V1 comes with a best-in-class combination of performance (0-40 in 3.2 secs), a no-compromise range (163 kms, IDC) and a top speed of 80 km/h. The VIDA V1 also offers industry-leading features like Custom Mode (100+ combinations), Cruise Control, Boost Mode, Two-way throttle, Key-less access and an Over-the-air enabled 7” TFT Touch-Screen. The VIDA V1 is based on an intelligent platform that’s modular, scalable & flexible, enabling it to learn and adapt on the go. The VIDA V1 evolves with the rider.