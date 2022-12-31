Vida V1 Electric Scooter Deliveries Commence

Vida V1 electric scooter deliveries have started. Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO, Hero MotoCorp delivered the very first electric vehicle of the brand in Bengaluru, from VIDA’s Experience Center on Vittal Mallya Road.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, "VIDA means life and today is a giant leap forward in our lives. Our vision with VIDA is to establish future-oriented mobility trends that will benefit the customers as well as the planet. With the commencement of customer deliveries, we are beginning to realize our vision. Everything in the VIDA World is developed with sustainability at its heart and with a technology-first philosophy that uplifts the customer experience. I invite everyone to experience the ‘Worry-free EV ecosystem’ of VIDA and the industry-leading features & performance of the VIDA V1."

The highly customizable, Built-to-Last VIDA V1, with convenient removable batteries and three-way charging options, is available in two variants – VIDA V1 Plus at Rs. 135,705/- and VIDA V1 Pro at Rs. 146,880/-, price includes all connected features, portable charger and charging service (Effective On-Road Price Delhi).

The VIDA V1 also offers industry-leading features such as Custom Mode (100+ combinations), Cruise Control, Boost Mode, Two-way throttle, Key-less access and an Over-the-air enabled 7” TFT Touch-Screen. The VIDA V1 is based on an intelligent platform that’s modular, scalable & flexible, enabling it to learn and adapt on-the-go. The VIDA V1 evolves with the rider.