US-based ElectronEV Forays into India, to Launch Commercial Vehicles

US-based ElectronEV has announced its foray into India to roll out light/medium and heavy commercial vehicles.

With a substantial fleet of over 500 commercial EVs running in the US, the brand is finally introducing its unique services, including customized EV Vehicles, Vehicle Management Solutions, Fleet Management Solutions, Digital Cockpit and IoT Solutions, Real-time Data Analytic Solutions, and Charging Infrastructure to the fast-growing Indian market.

With this, ElectronEV plans to introduce its proprietary EV technology through its electric vehicles and end-to-end mobility solutions for markets like India, South East Asia, Australia and Europe. The product portfolio will consist of Light, Medium, and Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicles like Delivery Vans, Trucks, and Buses.

The company is planning to target the pain areas like the limitations of the battery technology, high capital expenditure, price of electric vehicles, availability of charging infrastructure, time taken to fully charge an electric vehicle through its smart, modular, heavy-duty battery with intelligent adaptive chassis and software-driven powertrain.

To provide higher production volumes closer to target customers, ElectronEV will adopt a manufacturing strategy of setting up micro-factories in conjunction with a modular technology stack.