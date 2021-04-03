Kia's Next Offering In India Will Be A Mid-Size MPV - First Spy Images

After a stint with two very successful SUVs, Kia have now begun work on their next product for India. Kia's fourth product for India will be an all-new MPV that will be much more affordable than the Carnival, which sits at the premium end of the segment. The first set of spy shots of this upcoming MPV have now surfaced on the internet. The test mule was spotted testing in Korea and can be seen heavily wrapped in camouflage. However, it still gives us a rough idea of what to expect from Kia's upcoming three-row vehicle.

The spy shots confirm that this vehicle will have a proper three-row MPV silhouette. Interestingly, it will be sharing its platform with the Sonet, but will be lengthened to about 4.5 meters to accommodate the third-row of seats. This upcoming MPV will likely be positioned between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and the Toyota Innova Crysta in the Indian market. Although the test mule seen here in these images is heavily wrapped in camouflage, it still gives us some hint about what to expect on the styling front.

This upcoming MPV will boast of wrap around headlamps that feature LED DRLs that look very similar to that of the Sonet. As usual, the front fascia will be dominated by a wide 'Tiger Nose' grille and other sharp styling elements. You can also expect a dollop of chrome at several places for some added bling. These spy images also reveal that the MPV will come with 16-inch wheels and get MRF Wanderer tyres, similar to the Seltos. Although we do not get to see a glimpse of the interior, in typical Kia fashion, it should be plenty well loaded with features.

Some of the highlight features on this upcoming Kia MPV could include a smartphone connectivity, alloy wheels, DRLs, rear view camera, cruise control, power windows, push-button start, and ambient lighting across a majority of its range. Additionally, expect luxury and safety features like connected-car tech, sunroof, ventilated front seats, air purifier, 360-degree camera, blind spot monitor and head-up display to be offered on higher-spec trims of the MPV.

Under the hood, the Kia MPV will likely be powered by 1.5L petrol and diesel engines in India. Expect the power and torque figures and the gearbox options to be similar to the Seltos. In comparison, rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is a petrol-only model. Meanwhile, the Mahindra Marazzo is sold with a sole 1.5L diesel engine. This upcoming MPV is expected to be unveiled later this year. It will come to India by late-2021 or by early-2022. There are talk of a Hyundai version of this MPV too. However, that is unlikely to make it to our shores.

