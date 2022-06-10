Upcoming BMW G 310 RR Pre-bookings Now Open

BMW Motorrad India has announced that it is now accepting pre-bookings for the upcoming BMW G 310 RR.

Teasers of the fully-faired motorcycle have been doing the rounds of the internet for quite some time now. Based on the highly popular TVS Apache RR 310, the BMW G 310 RR will be launched in India next month.

As for the pre-bookings, interested buyers can reserve one by visiting an authorised BMW Motorrad dealership or online. The company has not shared the booking amount though. Deliveries of the motorcycle will be done on a first-come-first-serve basis.

For ease of ownership, BMW India Financial Services is offering a complete package. Benefits include zero down payment, low monthly payments starting at INR 3,999 and the option to fund insurance and accessories. Customers will also enjoy the advantage of easy loan approvals during pre-booking phase.