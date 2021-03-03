TVS Star City Plus Now Available w/ Front Disc Brake [Video]

The new TVS Star City Plus was teased last week. The Hosur-based company had released a teaser image and we reported that the updated model of the commuter would come equipped with a front disc brake. Well, we were right. The new TVS Star City Plus has been launched and it indeed features a front disc brake.

To improve the braking performance of the Star City Plus, TVS Motor Company has now added a front disc brake which the two-wheeler giant likes to call as ‘Roto Petal Disc’. It appears that the firm has taken this step based on customer feedback. Unfortunately, there’s no ABS on offer. Interestingly, the new Bajaj Platina 110 ABS has become the first motorcycle in its segment to offer a single-channel ABS. It will be launched very soon. TVS Motor Company could have used this opportunity and incorporated ABS in the new Star City Plus.

Apart from the addition of the front disc brake, no other changes have been incorporated in the new TVS Star City Plus. The commuter continues to come with an LED headlamp, long and comfortable seat, sporty dual-tone muffler, dual-tone rearview mirrors, and attractive graphics. The semi-digital instrument cluster shows various necessary information. There’s also a USB charger socket and a maintenance-free battery. The suspension setup on the commuter includes a pair of conventional telescopic forks upfront and 5-step adjustable hydraulic twin rear shock absorbers.

8.08bhp and 8.7Nm, that’s what the 110cc single-cylinder Eco Thrust engine of the Star City Plus produces. The motor features TVS Motor Company’s ETFi technology which enhances the overall performance and fuel efficiency. For the transmission, there’s a 4-speed gearbox.

The new TVS Star City Plus with a front disc brake has been priced at INR 68,465* which makes it INR 2600 more expensive than the regular drum brake variant that retails at INR 65,865*. For now, the new motorcycle is available only in the black-red dual-tone colour option.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi