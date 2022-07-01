TVS Radeon - India's Only 110cc Bike with Multi-colour Reverse LCD Cluster

Do you know the name of the motorcycle that is India's only 110cc bike that comes with a multi-colour reverse LCD cluster? It comes from the house of TVS Motor Company and has just been launched in the country. It's called the TVS Radeon Refresh.

The TVS Radeon Refresh is India’s 1st 110cc motorcycle with a reverse LCD Cluster with Real-Time Mileage Indicator. It is also the country's only bike in this segment to have such a cluster. It also comes with proprietary TVS Intelligo (ISG and ISS system), delivering an unmatched riding experience & superior mileage.

Class-leading Reverse LCD cluster comes with Real-Time Mileage Indicator (RTMi) feature, which enables the user to control the mileage according to riding conditions. Apart from RTMi, there are 17 other useful features in-built into the digital cluster like Clock, service indicator, Low battery indicator, Top Speed & Average speed.

Delivering superior ride feel and mileage, proprietary TVS intelliGO technology intelligently switches off the engine during long idling like traffic signals and other transient stops. The vehicle is ready to go by a simple throttle rev which enhances convenience. The technology also helps avoid fuel wastage during these stops.

TVS Radeon will be available in 4 different variants - Base edition & Dual Tone Edition Drum with Reverse LCD Cluster, Dual Tone Edition Drum with Reverse LCD Cluster & ISG/ISS & Dual Tone Edition Disc with Cluster in a colour selection of Dual Tone Red & Black, Dual Tone Blue & Black apart from base edition colours (Starlight Blue, Metal Black, Royal Purple & Titanium Grey). The prices start at Rs 59,925 (ex-showroom, Delhi).