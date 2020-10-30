TVS Radeon is available at exciting offers this festive season

TVS has announced exciting offers for the Radeon commuter motorcycle. Customers who have been looking to buy a brand-new TVS Radeon should consider finalising their decision during this festive season and benefit from various schemes.

Following are the TVS Radeon festive offers that will be available only for a limited period:

TVS is offering low EMIs of just INR 1,999 and a low-interest rate of 6.99% on the purchase of a new Radeon.

The Hosur-based company is also providing a reduced down payment of INR 14,999.

Get a cashback of INR 5,000 or a 5% discount on paying via credit/debit card.

The TVS Radeon is one of the most good-looking and feature-rich options in its segment. No wonder why the Honda CD 110 Dream rival has found over 3 lakh Indian families since its inception two years ago. To commemorate the overwhelming response that the Radeon has received and celebrate the festive season in the country, TVS has also introduced two new colour options for the 110cc commuter.

With the addition of the two new colour options (Regal Blue and Chrome Purple), the TVS Radeon is now available in a total of 10 paint scheme. There are two variants of the motorcycle - Base Edition and Special Edition. The former has 7 colour options including the Pearl White, Royal Purple, Golden Beige, Metal Black, Volcano Red, Titanium Grey and the new Regal Blue. On the other hand, the Special Edition of the Radeon is now available in 3 colour options - Chrome Black, Chrome White, and the latest Chrome Purple.

The TVS Radeon is powered by a 109.7cc single-cylinder engine which comes with electronic fuel injection (Eco-Thrust Fuel Injection). The motor complies with the BS6 emission standards and produces 8.08 PS of maximum power at 7,350 rpm and a peak torque of 8.7 Nm is generated at 4,500 rpm.

The TVS Radeon is available in three variants with prices starting at INR 59,942*. Following is a variant-wise price list of the commuter motorcycle:

Model Price* Base Edition INR 59,942 Special Edition (Drum Brake) INR 63,442 Special Edition (Disc Brake) INR 66,442

*Ex-showroom, Delhi