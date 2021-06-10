TVS NTorq 125 Available at No Cost EMI Offer - Details Inside

The TVS NTorq 125 is currently available at a new No Cost EMI offer. The Hosur-based two-wheeler giant is providing this scheme, which has its terms and conditions, with the 125cc scooter for a limited period.

The new No Cost EMI offer is applicable only to online transactions carried out via credit cards. It is valid for either a 3-month or 6-month period. Interested buyers should hurry because the new scheme will last until 15 June only. For more details, it’s advised to speak with your nearest TVS dealership or check the company’s official website.

The TVS NTorq 125 is currently available in 4 variants - Drum, Disc, Race Edition, and Super Squad Edition. All of them are powered by the same 124.8cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that comes with the company’s RTFi (Race Tuned Fuel injection) system. This motor is capable of producing a maximum power of 6.9 kW or 9.38 PS at 7,000 rpm and 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.

Pricing of the TVS NTorq 125 starts at INR 71,095* for the base model and goes as high as INR 81,075* for the range-topping variant. Following is a variant-wise price table for your reference.

TVS NTorq 125 Variant Price* Drum INR 71,095 Disc INR 75,395 Race Edition INR 78,375 Super Squad Edition INR 81,075

Some of the key features of the TVS NTorq 125 include:

Aircraft-inspired styling

Compact and sporty muffler

Afterburner style rear vents

Fully digital instrument cluster

Bluetooth connectivity with features such as incoming SMS and call alerts, navigation assist, phone battery indicator, and more

USB charger

Boot lamp

In other news, the TVS NTorq 125 has recently achieved a new sales record. The 125cc scooter, which is available in 19 countries across South Asia, Latin America, Middle East, and ASEAN, has crossed the 1 lakh international sales milestone.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi