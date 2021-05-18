TVS NTorq 125 Sets New Sales Record - Details

The TVS NTorq 125 is not just on sale here in India but also available in several international markets. The 125cc scooter is present in 19 countries across South Asia, Latin America, Middle East, and ASEAN where it has set a new sales record.

TVS Motor Company has announced that the TVS NTorq 125 has crossed the 1 lakh international sales milestone. Speaking on the joyous occasion, Mr KN Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company, said:

We are delighted that our smart scooter, TVS NTorq 125, has achieved the 1 lakh sales milestone in international markets. Since its launch, the scooter has become a favourite among Gen Z customers globally. The scooter’s striking appearance, connected technology and superior performance have been a hallmark of the TVS NTorq 125 brand experience. This achievement is a reinforcement of our commitment to grow the TVS NTorq brand by setting benchmarks in innovation and creating aspiration for customers.

The TVS NTorq 125 has gained popularity because of its striking looks, appealing features, and peppy performance. The scooter has a stealth aircraft-inspired styling, compact and sporty muffler, afterburner style rear vents, and an aggressive-looking front end. It comes with a fully digital instrument cluster that offers Bluetooth connectivity with features such as incoming SMS and call alerts, navigation assist, phone battery indicator, and more. The scooter also offers large under-seat storage space with a USB charger and light.

Powering the TVS NTorq 125 is a 124.8cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that comes with the company’s RTFi (Race Tuned Fuel injection) system. This motor is capable of producing a maximum power of 6.9 kW or 9.38 PS at 7,000 rpm and 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.

In India, the TVS NTorq 125 is available in 4 variants - Drum, Disc, Race Edition, and Super Squad Edition. The starting price of the scooter is INR 71,095* which goes as high as INR 81,075* for the top-end model. The NTorq 125 competes with the newly launched Aprilia SXR 125, Suzuki Burgman Street and the likes.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi