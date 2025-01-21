TVS King EV MAX: India’s First Bluetooth-Connected Electric Three-Wheeler Launched

TVS Motor Company has launched India’s first Bluetooth-connected electric three-wheeler, the TVS King EV MAX. Packed with cutting-edge technology and eco-friendly performance, this electric auto-rickshaw is designed for modern urban mobility.

Powered by a 51.2V lithium-ion LFP battery, the King EV MAX offers a range of 179 km on a single charge. It supports quick charging, reaching 80% in just 2 hours and 15 minutes, while a full charge takes 3.5 hours. The vehicle features three drive modes—ECO (40 km/h), City (50 km/h), and Power (60 km/h)—balancing efficiency and performance.

A standout feature is TVS SmartXonnect, enabling Bluetooth connectivity for real-time navigation, vehicle diagnostics, and alerts via smartphone. The spacious cabin and ergonomic seating ensure a comfortable ride for passengers.

Priced at ₹2,95,000 (ex-showroom), the TVS King EV MAX is available at select dealerships in UP, Bihar, J&K, Delhi, and West Bengal. It comes with a 6-year/150,000 km warranty and 24/7 roadside assistance for three years, making it a smart and reliable choice for urban transport.