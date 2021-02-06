TVS Jupiter Gets TVS intelliGO Technology - What is it All About?

The TVS Jupiter comes with several features that make it an interesting buy. For example, it has a large under-seat storage space, external fuel filler cap, iTouch start function, sturdy metal body, large leg space, semi-digital instrument cluster, 3-step adjustable rear suspension, and much more. Now, to make the Jupiter even a better proposition, TVS Motor Company has added a new feature - TVS intelliGo. So, what is this latest technological addition all about?

TVS intelliGO Technology

It is basically an automatic start/stop system that we have already seen in other two-wheelers from different brands such as Hero MotoCorp and Honda. Its primary purpose is to enhance the overall fuel efficiency of the vehicle. Thus, at the end of the day, TVS intelliGO is easy on your pocket and kinder to the environment.

Looking at it from a different perspective, it can also be categorised as a convenient feature. It enhances rider comfort by automatically switching off the engine when the scooter is left idle for a few seconds in situations like a traffic signal and/or other transient stops. The two-wheeler is again ready to go as soon as the throttle is twisted slightly. Thus, TVS intelliGO eliminates pressing of the ignition or self-start button in the aforementioned scenarios.

TVS Jupiter with TVS intelliGO Technology

Unfortunately, the new TVS intelliGO Technology is only available with the ZX disc variant of the scooter as of now. TVS Motor Company is asking nothing extra for it which is quite applaudable. So, to buy the Jupiter ZX Disc with TVS intelliGO, you will need to shell out INR 72,347 (ex-showroom, Delhi). No other changes have been implemented in the scooter.

