TVS Jupiter Classic Launched to Celebrate a Big Milestone

TVS Jupiter Classic has been launched in India. It is a celebratory edition of the scooter that has been introduced to celebrate the “Fastest Five Million Vehicles On Road” milestone.

The TVS Jupiter Classic gets a premium rendition with a black theme across its mirror highlights, fender garnish, tinted visor, and a 3D black premium logo. It also gets handlebar ends, diamond-cut alloy wheels, and rich dark brown inner panels.

In keeping with the theme, the new variant comes with premium suede leatherette seat with a backrest. The decals, dial art depict the timeless Classic charm. This variant is decked out in two exclusive colours Mystic Grey and Regal Purple.

The TVS Jupiter Classic is a contemporarised rendition of a premium classic theme. Staying true to the philosophy of Zyada ka Fayda, the variant delivers the promise of Zyada safety with disc brakes & engine kill switch and Zyada convenience with all-in-one lock, USB charger and pillion back rest making it a unique offering with style and substance.

TVS Jupiter Classic has been introduced in the top-of-the-line spec with disc brakes priced at Rs. 85,866 (ex-showroom, Delhi).