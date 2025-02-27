Mercedes-Benz Isn’t Done with V8s and V12s Yet

For those mourning the downsizing of AMG powertrains, there’s good news—Mercedes-Benz isn’t letting go of its legendary V8 and V12 engines just yet. While electrification is the future, the German automaker is strategically evolving its performance lineup with an electrified V8 and continued availability of the V12 in select markets.

Electrified V8s to Power AMG.EA Platform

Mercedes has confirmed that its AMG.EA platform will incorporate an electrified V8, though technical details remain under wraps. The first models expected to feature this new powertrain include a four-door coupe, likely dubbed the CLE 63, positioned alongside the AMG GT63. Additionally, a high-performance SUV is in the pipeline, alongside hybrid versions of the 4.0-liter biturbo V8 currently seen in the AMG S63 and SL 63.

While the return of a V8-powered C63 remains uncertain, sources indicate that Mercedes plans to reintroduce a revised V8-powered variant in 2026. Given the lukewarm reception of the current four-cylinder C63, this move could be essential to winning back AMG purists.

V12 Lives On in Maybach Models

While BMW and Audi have phased out their V12 engines, Mercedes is keeping the twelve-cylinder dream alive—though only in ultra-luxury Maybach models. The S680 continues to be available in select markets, including the US and Europe, catering to elite buyers who demand the pinnacle of refinement and power.

Despite the industry’s shift toward electrification, Mercedes-Benz recognizes the enduring appeal of high-performance combustion engines. The V8 is evolving, and the V12 remains a niche offering for those who seek exclusivity. For enthusiasts, this means there’s still hope—because nothing quite replaces the roar of an AMG powerhouse.