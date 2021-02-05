After Bengaluru, TVS iQube Electric Scooter Now Available in Delhi

The TVS iQube electric scooter made its debut in January 2020. It was launched in Bengaluru where, the Hosur-based company says, it proved to be quite successful. Now, more than a year later, TVS Motor Company has launched the iQube in Delhi - the second city in the country where the Bajaj Chetak Electric rival will be available.

In Delhi, the TVS iQube electric scooter will cost INR 1,08,012 (post FAME and Delhi state subsidy). It will be available in only a white colour option. Interested buyers can book one either online or by visiting the select authorised dealerships. The booking amount has been set at INR 5000.

TVS Motor Company says that it is developing an expansive public charging ecosystem in Delhi by expanding network strength with additional dealer partners. At present, charging units for the iQube electric scooter are installed across seven locations in the city.

Speaking at the launch of the TVS iQube in Delhi, Shri. K.N. Radhakrishnan, Director & Chief Executive Officer, TVS Motor Company, said:

TVS Motor Company is driven by Customer-Centric Innovation. As India moves ahead, its mobility solutions would increasingly be total experience-led, and nowhere is this felt sharper than among the youth of India. Our focus on the ‘Green & Connected’ youth of India is embodied in the first of the TVS Electric portfolio. TVS iQube Electric is a blend of an advanced electric drivetrain and the next-gen TVS SmartXonnect platform. After its success in Bengaluru, we are thrilled to bring our iQube to Delhi and are confident to scale great heights.

TVS iQube Specs & Features

It has a 4.4kW electric motor which is capable of taking the E2W to a top speed of up to 78km/h. The 0-40km/h sprint can be completed in just 4.2 seconds. As for the range, up to 75km can be covered in a full single charge. The TVS iQube features full-LED lighting. It is also equipped with a TFT display and has its dedicated smartphone app. This, along with the brand’s SmartXonnect platform, provides several useful features such as Geo-fencing, Remote Battery Charge Status, Navigation Assist, Last park location, Incoming call alerts/SMS alerts, etc.

