TVS Fiero could make a comeback in a 125cc avatar - Report

The TVS Fiero was a 150cc motorcycle that was on sale in the Indian market many years ago. During its lifetime, it had managed to impress several enthusiasts thanks to its smooth, refined, and peppy (in those times) engine. Now, as per the latest reports, the TVS Fiero could make a comeback in a 125cc avatar.

There is a leaked document online which tells us that the Hosur-based company has filed an application to register the name ‘TVS Fiero 125’. No further details regarding the same are known at the moment. However, speculations suggest that TVS could be planning to enter the 125cc segment with the new Fiero 125. Currently, the brand does not have a single product in this category which is seeing some healthy competition among the already available products like the Honda SP 125, Bajaj Pulsar 125, and the likes.

Considering that the TVS Fiero was amongst the best motorcycles available in its class, we are quite optimistic that the new 125cc model of the motorbike would carry on the legacy on its shoulders very well. Some of the features that TVS could incorporate in the Fiero 125 include:

LED headlamp and LED DRLs

Sporty design

Attractive graphics and decals

Alloy wheels

Disc brakes with ABS

Stylish exhaust with a bassy exhaust note like that of the TVS Radeon

Digital instrument cluster

LED taillamp

The new TVS Fiero 125 would draw power from a 125cc BS6-compliant engine that would come equipped with a fuel-injection system for enhanced performance and fuel efficiency. Expected power and torque output figures should fall somewhere around 11-12 PS and 11-13 Nm respectively. TVS would also use a 5-speed gearbox.

In other news, TVS has launched a new model of the Apache RTR 200 4V to celebrate the significant achievement of the brand Apache surpassing the 4 million global sales milestone. The new motorcycle has been given several segment-first features including different riding modes, adjustable levers, and adjustable front suspension.

