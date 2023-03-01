TVS Apache Series Global Sales Reaches 5 Million

TVS Apache series of motorcycles is celebrating a new milestone of reaching the 5 million mark in global sales.

First launched in 2005, with a strong presence in over 60+ counties, TVS Apache has become one of the fastest-growing sports brand world over. Building on the rich legacy of TVS Racing - the factory racing team of TVS Motor Company, the TVS Apache series has been setting new benchmarks in the premium motorcycle segment with its best-in-class performance, technology, and style.

Built and developed around the Track To Road philosophy, TVS Apache has helped democratise racing and grown exponentially from just a product to a highly aspirational motorcycle brand that has been receiving overwhelming love and faith from customers over the years and the latest 5 million sales milestone is a testament to that. In line with TVS Motor’s commitment to deliver world-class products, the TVS Apache series has seen multiple upgrades over the years with the inclusion of segment-first and exciting features like Race-Tuned Fuel Injection (RT-Fi), ride modes, Dual Channel ABS, Race Tuned Slipper Clutch, SmartXonnect and more, making it a preferred choice for riders and performance biking enthusiasts.

TVS Apache series offers performance-led motorcycles across two categories - Naked and Super Sport. The RTR (Racing Throttle Response) series comprises the TVS Apache RTR 160, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, TVS Apache RTR 180 and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, positioned in the Naked motorcycles category. In the Super Sports category, the company marked its entry into the super-premium space in 2017 with the TVS Apache RR 310 (Race Replica). TVS Motor further strengthened its commitment towards delivering an unmatched experience to the customers by introducing the BTO (Built-To-Order) platform for the TVS Apache RR 310 in 2021.