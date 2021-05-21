TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Top Speed Test - Can it Cross 130 kmph?

Primarily known for its peppy performance and bassy exhaust note, the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is one of the best motorcycles in its class. It’s available in two variants - single-channel ABS and dual-channel ABS. Both of them draw power from the same 197.75cc single-cylinder engine. In this video, we are going to find out how fast can the Apache RTR 200 4V go.

It’s to be noted that the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V received an update last year. Several segment-first features were added including adjustable levers, adjustable front suspension, and also riding modes. The motorcycle has 3 riding modes - Sport, Urban, and Rain. The oil-cooled engine of the Apache RTR 200 4V produces 20.82 PS at 9,000 rpm and 17.25 Nm at 7,250 rpm in the Sport mode whereas, in the Urban and Rain mode, it delivers 17.32 PS at 7,800 rpm and 16.51 Nm at 5,750 rpm. In the above video, the motorcycle is being ridden in the Sport mode, hence, full performance is at the rider’s disposal.

We can see in the footage that the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V running in Sport riding mode is able to achieve a top speed of 137 kmph, which is a good figure for a motorcycle of this segment. However, we feel that the bike could have reached a higher figure if it was pushed a little more and the rider had crouched to avoid some wind buffeting. Don’t you think?

Are you a TVS Apache RTR 200 4V owner? If yes, what’s the top speed that you have attained on your motorcycle? Do let us know in the comments below.

The single-channel ABS version of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V currently retails at INR 1,29,315*. It's available in two colour options - Pearl White and Gloss Black. On the other hand, the dual-channel ABS model of the motorcycle costs INR 1,34,365*. Along with the two aforementioned paint schemes, it also has a special Matte Blue colour which is inspired by TVS Motor Company's race bikes that are used in the One Make Championships.

For more TVS news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi