Turtle Wax Concludes India’s First-Ever Modern Classic Car Rally

Turtle Wax, Inc., an award-winning Chicago-based car care company, concluded the first-ever car rally in India dedicated to modern classics at the Sofitel BKC, Mumbai. The Modern Classic Rally 2021 featured over 50 immaculately maintained cars.

A modern classic is a car that is usually between ten and 30 years old and the category includes a variety of body styles, from coupes to even SUVs and limited edition supercars. Modern classics are especially loved because they have a lovely blend of old school engineering and modern electronic precision.

Over the last half a decade, in line with international trends, modern classics have been gaining in popularity in India. Prices of cars such as the Mercedes W123 and the Mazda Miata MX 5, among others, have shot up exponentially. And top restorers in India’s metros are now increasingly working on several such examples.

The Modern Classic Rally 2021 is both a reflection of the rising awareness and prominence of these cars among the country’s car enthusiasts and a celebration of their numerous attributes.

The cars that took part in the rally included Viveck Goenka’s Jaguar E type, a couple of Maseratis, a BMW E30 that once belonged to Jehangir Nicholson, a few Mercedes Benz SLs, Dodge Viper, Ferrari 348, Honda NSX, Mazda Miata, Toyota Supra, Aston Martin DBS, Alfa Romeo Berlina 2000, Citroen DS, Maserati Biturbo among others. The participating cars dr o ve in a convoy over the Bandra Worli Sea Link and return ed to Sofitel BKC.