Triumph Trident 660 Exhaust Note - Listen to Inline 3-Cyl Symphony [Video]

The Triumph Trident 660 has been recently launched in the Indian market. With a starting price of INR 6.95 lakh (ex-showroom), the new middleweight motorcycle is the most affordable offering from the iconic British brand. Just like its other Roadster siblings, the Trident 660 uses an inline 3-cylinder engine and, thus, has the instantly recognisable exhaust note. Let’s have a listen.

We can see in the video that the Triumph Trident 660 is parked at a dealership and is already fired up. As the motorcycle is revved up, we can hear its fierce exhaust note that turns down into the melodious inline 3-cylinder tune as the throttle is released. We find the exhaust note to be very addictive and think that it would sound even better while riding the motorbike. What do you have to say about it? Let us know in the comments below.

The 81PS/64Nm Triumph Trident 660 comes equipped with Showa 41mm USD separate function forks (SFF) at the front and Showa monoshock RSU, with preload adjustment. The stopping power is provided by Nissin two-piston sliding calipers accompanied by twin 310mm floating discs up-front and Nissin single-piston sliding caliper with a single 255mm rotor at the back.

A fully digital instrument cluster allows riders to browse through the available options and change the necessary settings. For instance, the motorcycle has switchable traction control, two riding modes (rain and road), and dual-channel ABS. Triumph has also provided full-LED lighting that adds to the overall premium-ness of the product.

Available in four colour options - Silver Ice & Diablo Red, Matt Jet Black & Matt Silver Ice, Crystal White, and Sapphire Black - the Triumph Trident 660 has a service interval of 16,000km which is very impressive. The company says that this will help lower the maintenance cost and, thus, the overall ownership cost of the motorcycle. Triumph is also providing 2 years/unlimited mileage warranty.

