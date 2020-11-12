Pre-owned Triumph motorcycles program, 'Approved' Triumph launched

To make the brand more accessible to a wider audience, Triumph has launched the Approved Triumph program in India. Under this program, customers will be able to purchase pre-owned Triumph motorcycles with a peace of mind and at reasonable prices.

The British company has said that each Approved Triumph motorcycle undergoes an extensive checklist, thoroughly inspected and evaluated and receives proper servicing before it is made a part of the program. With this, Triumph wants to ensure that it delivers a stress-free ownership experience for the new buyer, allowing him/her to ride without any fuss, thereby, promoting a buy-and-ride thought process.

Speaking on the launch of the Approved Triumph program, Mr Shoeb Farooq, Business Head, Triumph Motorcycles India, said:

We continuously put efforts to come up with innovative and practical ideas to assist our customers. The program has been introduced based on our customers’ demand for an official pre-owned motorcycle business. With this program, we aim to attract new customers and enable them to own their dream Triumph at an attractive price point, one-year warranty and ensured required technical checks for a smoother experience. This program will open doors for more customers to be a part of the Triumph family and experience the brand and its motorcycles.

For each pre-owned Triumph motorcycle sold under the Approved Triumph program, the company will provide:

1-year Unlimited Kilometres Warranty

1-year Roadside Assistance

Full Service History

Certified Vehicle Quality Check

Vehicle History and Mileage Check

Valid PUC

To make the ownership experience more seamless, Triumph will also offer finance options for the pre-owned motorcycles, enabling customers to take the ownership plunge.

In other news, Triumph has recently teased the upcoming Tiger 850 Sport. The latest variant of the Tiger range will be unveiled globally next week.

For more Triumph news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.