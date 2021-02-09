Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Launched in India, Costs Less than Tiger 900 GT

The Triumph Tiger 850 Sport made its global debut in November last year. Now, the British brand has introduced the new road-biased Tiger here in India. Triumph’s latest offering costs less than the Tiger 900 GT and, thus, is the new entry-level model in the company’s Tiger lineup.

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Specs

For the new Tiger 850 Sport, Triumph has used the same 888cc inline 3-cylinder engine which powers up other Tiger models including the 900 GT, 900 Rally, and 900 Rally Pro. However, for the new motorcycle, this motor has been slightly detuned to produce 85 PS at 8500 rpm and 82 Nm at 6500 rpm. This has been done to make the engine much more usable in the low- and mid-rev range. In comparison, the same powerplant delivers 95.2 PS at 8750 rpm and 87 Nm at 7250 rpm in the Tiger 900 models.

Aspect Specifications Type Liquid-cooled, 12-valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder Displacement 888cc Max Power 85PS at 8500rpm Max Torque 82Nm at 6500rpm Transmission 6-speed with slip and assist clutch

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Features

While most of the features of the new Tiger 850 Sport have been borrowed from the other Tiger 900 bikes, Triumph has cut some corners to keep the price in check. For example, the 45mm Marzocchi USD front forks are non-adjustable and the rear monoshock offers only pre-load adjustability. Cornering ABS is also absent. Similarly, unlike the 7-in TFT display that is available in the Tiger 900 models, here we get a smaller 5-in unit. Riding modes have been reduced to two - Rain and Road. Traction control is available and can be switched off.

Some of the other key features include:

Adjustable windscreen

20L fuel tank

All-LED lighting

Upright and comfortable rider ergonomics

830mm seat height

192kg dry weight

Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Price, Colour, Availability

The Triumph Tiger 850 Sport has been priced at INR 11.95 lakh*, which makes its a cheaper option than the Tiger 900 GT that currently retails at INR 13.70 lakh*. It will be available in two colour options - Graphite/Diablo Red and Graphite/Caspian Blue.

For more Triumph news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom