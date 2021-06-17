Only 25 Units of Triumph Street Scrambler Sandstorm for Sale in India

The limited-edition Triumph Street Scrambler Sandstorm made its global debut earlier this year in April. The iconic British company had announced that only 775 units of this special model will be made available worldwide. In May 2021, the Street Scrambler Sandstorm was launched in India, however, Triumph Motorcycles did not disclose how many units of this machine would be up for grabs in the Indian market. Well, now it has.

Triumph Motorcycles has announced that out of the 775 units worldwide, only 25 units of the Triumph Street Scrambler Sandstorm will be available for sale in India. Each unit will come with its own unique personalised certificate of authenticity stating the VIN. The special twin-cylinder motorcycle has been priced at INR 9.65 lakh (ex-showroom). So, if you’ve been planning to buy this bike, you should hurry up before it goes out of stock.

The new Triumph Street Scrambler Sandstorm stands out from the regular model thanks to its unique paint scheme, more rugged styling and detailing, and premium accessories that are fitted as standard. It flaunts its custom Sandstorm paint scheme that incorporates Matt Storm Grey and Ironstone accents on the fuel tank in a unique new tri-tone style. There’s also a Matt Storm Grey factory-fitted, high-level front mudguard.

Adding to the contemporary urban scrambler style, the Triumph Street Scrambler Sandstorm features premium Triumph accessory tail tidy as standard. The assembly consists of a compact LED taillight and number plate light. The motorcycle also comes fitted with a heavy-duty aluminium sump guard, a stylish headlight grille with subtle Triumph branding, and protective rubber knee pads on the tank. All of these are factory-fitted accessories that come as standard only on the Sandstorm limited edition.

Powering the Triumph Street Scrambler Sandstorm is the same engine that also comes with the motorcycle’s regular variant. It’s a 900cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled motor that meets the stricter Euro5/BS6 emission regulations. It is tuned to produce 65PS of max power at 7,250rpm and a peak torque of 80Nm is generated at 3,250rpm.

