Triumph Speed T4 Now in Striking Baja Orange

Triumph Motorcycles India has introduced a bold new colour for the Speed T4—the Baja Orange. Inspired by desert dawns and golden hour rides, this vibrant shade makes the Speed T4 the first 400cc motorcycle in the segment to wear Triumph’s iconic hue, previously seen on models like the Street Triple 765 R and Scrambler 1200 XE.

Priced at INR 2.05 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Baja Orange joins the existing colour palette of Caspian Blue/Pearl White, Lava Red Gloss/Pearl White, Phantom Black/Pearl White, and Phantom Black/Storm Grey.

Key design touches include:

Brushed steel exhaust finish

3D Speed T4 badging

New frame colour and tyre stripe pattern

Under the tank, the Speed T4 packs a 400cc engine delivering 31 PS and 36 Nm, tuned for a strong low-end torque band. Features like a slipper clutch, dual-channel ABS, and 43 mm forks offer a confident, refined ride.

Since its October 2024 launch, the Speed T4 has doubled its volume, driving Triumph’s 30% year-over-year growth in the 400cc segment. Now a solid #2 in India’s modern classic space, Triumph’s 400 series—including the Scrambler—continues to gain ground.