Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X: 50,000 Sold Globally in One Year

Bajaj Auto Ltd and Triumph Motorcycles are celebrating a remarkable milestone: over 50,000 Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X bikes sold in more than 50 countries within their first year. Manufactured at Bajaj Auto's state-of-the-art Chakan plant in Pune, these models have quickly gained global popularity.

A Year of Global Success

Launched on June 27, 2023, in London, the India-produced Triumph 400cc motorcycles received an overwhelming response, garnering 10,000 bookings within the first ten days of their July 2023 launch in India. Combining unmatched performance, agile handling, and iconic British style, the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X have become favorites among motorcycle enthusiasts and have earned praise from critics and customers alike.

Anniversary Celebration Offer

To mark this milestone, Triumph is offering a special anniversary discount of Rs. 10,000 on the ex-showroom prices of the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X. This offer is valid until July 31, 2024, across all Triumph dealerships. With this discount, the Speed 400 is available at Rs. 2.24 lacs and the Scrambler 400X at Rs. 2.54 lacs (ex-showroom price in Delhi).